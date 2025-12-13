Titan Ultra hopeful in must-win game vs. Phoenix

TITAN Ultra is looking to maximize the slim opportunity it still has but must first get past a determined Phoenix Fuelmasters in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

A second straight win for the Giant Risers would improve their record to 4-6 and keep their playoff hopes alive for a spot in the eight-team quarterfinals.

Titan’s path to finishing the eliminations with a 5-6 record — and possibly tying for the last playoff berth — still hinges on several factors.

Not only must coach Johnedel Cardel and his team secure a victory over Phoenix, but they also need to defeat Barangay Ginebra in their final elimination game on Dec. 21. On top of that, either or both the Gin Kings and Meralco Bolts would need to finish at 5-6.

Any resulting tie would then be resolved through the PBA quotient system.

For Titan star Calvin Abueva, the challenge is tough but not impossible.

“Ang hirap pumasok ng playoffs,” he said after leading his team to a hard-fought 111-108 win over Terrafirma last week.

“Okay, makalusot ka dito, last three games, may chance, eh,” he added.

Phoenix, meanwhile, is coming off a 78-88 loss to Meralco last Friday, Dec. 12, leaving the Fuel Masters with a 3-7 record and out of playoff contention.

Still, coach Willy Wilson’s squad will aim to finish the conference strongly and, in the process, try to derail Titan’s aspirations.

Abueva, who averages 21.8 points and 11.38 rebounds per game, along with Joshua Munzon (20.67 ppg), is expected to spearhead the Giant Risers once more. However, the rest of the team will need to step up to fill the void left by Von Pessumal, who normally contributes around 11 points and perimeter scoring but is currently with the national team at the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand. / RSC