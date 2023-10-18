TMC eyes solving rush-hour traffic woes caused by CBRT project on N. Bacalso Ave.

CEBU City’s Traffic Management Committee (TMC) plans to open a road that leads to the downtown area as a solution to the rush-hour traffic caused by the closure of Natalio Bacalso Avenue’s inner lanes due to the construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project.

Commuters and motorists have been complaining about heavy traffic along N. Bacalso Avenue, a major thoroughfare that connects Cebu City to the south.

The bottleneck often occurs near Cebu City Medical Center due to the closure of the avenue’s inner lanes in the last week of September.

Additional factors contributing to the traffic congestion include bus entries and exits at Cebu South Bus Terminal, as well as occasional vehicular accidents, according to the TMC.

Councilor Rey Gealon, TMC chairman, told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, that the TMC had a meeting on October 17 and issued a resolution requesting the Cebu City Transportation Office to permit right turns to Panganiban Street, a single-lane road.

He said the plan aims to address traffic concerns by redistributing the volume of vehicles.

Panganiban Street will be designated for vehicles heading to the downtown area of Cebu City.

Gealon further said that they requested the CCT0 for the removal of barriers and obstructions along Panganiban Street.

Obstructions in front of the Pahina Central Barangay Office will also be removed, he added.

Before TMC issued its resolution, the number of traffic personnel along N. Bacalso Avenue had increased from the usual three personnel, with around 10 traffic officers being deployed.

Gealon also mentioned that tow trucks would be present in the area in case of vehicular accidents to expedite the recovery of stuck or damaged vehicles and ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

Gealon asked the public for a bit of patience during the current situation but assured that the TMC would ensure manageable traffic flow.