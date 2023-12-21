TMC urges LTFRB to probe taxi drivers in ride-sharing scheme

CEBU City’s Traffic Management Committee (TMC) urges Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to investigate taxi drivers involved in ride-sharing schemes.

The TMC has received six complaints from passengers saying taxi drivers have engaged in ride sharing, making stops to pick up other passengers without consent from the passenger.

"This is not only a matter of convenience, but a matter of safety and security, let alone personal space.

LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. told SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, that the TMC should compile the received complaints and submit them to the office in order for an investigation to happen.

Drivers caught engaging in the scheme will be summoned for due process.

Montealto said that drivers who are caught will face fines, starting with P5,000 for the first offense. On the second offense, a fine of P10,000 and impoundment for 30 days will be imposed, and for the third offense, a fine of P15,000 and possible franchise revocation.

"Pwede ra gihapon na namo isuspend og 90 days." said Montealto.

Drivers may also face sanctions if the LTFRB submits the case to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for possible license revocation. (RJM)