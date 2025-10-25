TNHS bags multiple innovation awards

THE Talamban National High School (TNHS) proved its excellence in science and innovation after bagging multiple awards at the Division Science and Technology Fair (DSTF) 2025, a virtual competition held on Oct. 22.

The event was conducted online due to the class suspension.

The competition gathered young innovators from both north and south district schools, showcasing research projects from junior and senior high school students.

The virtual opening program was spearheaded by Ronnel Años, a teacher from the Mabolo National High School (MNHS).

Dr. Gemma Bendebel, education program supervisor (EPSVR), delivered the welcome remarks, followed by the rationale and acknowledgment of participants from Dr. Febelyn Bendulo, public school district supervisor (PSDS-SD5).

Categories

Motivational messages were also given by Dr. Nimfa Bongo, Schools Division superintendent, and Dr. Raylene Manawatao, curriculum implementation division chief, inspiring all participants to pursue scientific excellence.

The DSTF 2025 featured various categories including Life Science, Physical Science, Robotics and Intelligent Machines, Mathematics and Computational Science and the Science Innovation Expo.

TNHS students excelled in several categories, earning top ranks in both individual and team competitions:

Innovation Expo (Individual Category): 1st Place — Dwayne Ezekiel Lecciones, coached by Alyssa Marie Surban

Physical Science (Individual Category): 1st Place — Maria Ysabelle Billiones, coached by Elizabeth Agbay

Innovation Expo (Team Category): 2nd Place — Samantha Pauleene Cañon, Anne Chloe Hofileña and Arnold Salarda, coached by Hannah Mae Gabato

Tuklas Life Science (Individual Category): 2nd Place — Kelsey Niña Dungog, coached by Geraldine Bontuyan

Computational Science (Team Category): 2nd Place — Seth Basergo, Johanna Bontilao and Cirilo Marco Palag, coached by Jessa Jean Velmonte

Physical Science (Team Category): 2nd Place — James Brian Silvosa, Queen Kherly Camus and Kylah Sophia Burcela, coached by Jessa Mae Libosada

Robotics and Intelligent Machines (Individual Category): 3rd Place — Carl Nielsen Enad, coached by Kathleen Marie Gana-an

School pride

These achievements were made possible through the guidance and support of the school’s research coordinator, Elizabeth Agbay, and the dedicated research coaches: Alyssa Marie Surban, Elizabeth Agbay, Geraldine Bontuyan, Hannah Mae Gabato, Jessa Jean Velmonte, Jessa Mae Libosada, Junnalie Halop and Kathleen Marie Gana-an.

The school expressed immense pride in its students’ accomplishments, emphasizing how their creativity, innovation and dedication reflect the spirit of excellence that TNHS continues to uphold.

Geraldine Bontuyan, master teacher of TNHS, shared her heartfelt appreciation to the school’s young innovators in one of her Facebook posts, applauding their hard work and commitment: “Your efforts are greatly appreciated and invaluable to our research team,” she wrote, commending their outstanding performance in the competition.

Kelsey Niña L. Dungog / Talamban National High School