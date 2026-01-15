TNT clinches finals berth

TNT’S clutch execution in the dying seconds paid off as it carved out a 99-96 thriller over Meralco on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to advance to the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup championship series.

Jordan Heading topscored with 31 points and joined Rey Nambatac and Calvin Oftana in making the biggest plays in the last 21 seconds that enabled the Tropang 5G to close out their best-of-seven semifinal duel, 4-1.

Nambatac buried a four-pointer to pull TNT within one. Heading then made a steal off CJ Cansino and converted a layup to put them ahead, 97-96.

Not to be outdone — and perhaps making up for a poor shooting night, Oftana turned his focus on defense and blocked a Cansino layup try, which led to a pair of Nambatac charities that gave him 25 points for the game and the Tropa a 99-96 spread with only 6.4 ticks left.

TNT’s entry into a fourth straight Finals, and a chance to win the only title that eluded the team last season, became official when Cansino’s double-pump four-point attempt fell short.

“It really took our best to come out victorious,” said winning coach Chot Reyes, lauding his charges’ composure despite blowing an early 15-point lead and facing a five-point deficit going into the last 28 seconds of the match.

“As for the win tonight, I always preach the mantra of ‘Never give up,’” added Reyes. “Even when we were five points down in the huddle, the players kept saying: ‘Kaya pa iyan, kaya pa iyan (We can still do this).’ So there was a lot of positive energy in the huddle.”

Cansino’s career-high 36 points went for naught as Meralco, already playing minus the injured Chris Newsome, suffered another blow when Jansen Rios was taken out of the game with still 3:16 left in the third quarter due to a right knee injury.

Aaron Black came off the bench to deliver 17 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for Meralco.

For TNT, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser scored 12 points and blocked five shots, while Oftana had 10 points and six rebounds despite a 4-of-10 shooting and five turnovers.

SMB a win away

Titleholder San Miguel Beer is now just a win away from another crown – and another “Last Dance” with old rival TNT.

The Beermen unleashed searing runs in the middle quarters and thwarted a late Barangay Ginebra rally to post a 115-109 victory and a 3-2 lead in their own best-of-seven semifinal showdown.

June Mar Fajardo and his teammates now have two cracks at closing out the series, the first in Game 6 on Friday also at the Big Dome. / PBA.PH