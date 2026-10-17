TNT, Converge search for stronger signals in Antipolo

THE defending champion TNT Tropang 5G and Converge FiberXers will face off on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Governor’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Currently, TNT sits in third place in Group A with a 7-4 win-loss record, while Converge follows with a 6-4 card.

The winner of the Converge-TNT match would most likely secure third place in Group A, behind the NLEX Road Warriors, who lead the standings at 9-2, and the second-ranked San Miguel Beermen at 8-3.

“I think our only position right now is for three or four, so crucial pa rin iyong game namin with TNT,” said Converge head coach Dennis Pineda in an article posted on the PBA website.

Following the opening showdown, crowd-favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings will take the floor against the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the main event at 7:30 p.m. / RSC