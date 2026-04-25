TNT escapes Macau, keeps Top 4 finish alive

THE TNT Tropang 5G escaped from the determined Macau Black Knights and dodged the upset bullet with a 119-112 win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup on Friday night, April 24, 2026, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang 5G’s prolific import Bol Bol once again led TNT with another double-double outing of 37 points and 14 rebounds.

TNT improved to 6-3 (win-loss) record, keeping as well its target of finishing among the Top Four that comes with a twice-to-beat advance incentive.

The Black Knights trimmed downed TNT’s lead to just one point, 113-112, with 26.3 second left in the game after Damian Chongqui and the Black Knights got going offensively.

The defending conference champions was able to hold off the surging Black Knights at the final seconds of the game to escape with a win.

Jordan Heading nailed two of his free throws in the final 23 seconds and Damian Chongqui missed a potential go-ahead four-point shot for the Black Knights.

The Black Knights with a 1-8 record became the first team to be eliminated in the mid-season conference. / RSC