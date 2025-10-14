TNT, Ginebra face off

TNT versus Barangay Ginebra was the biggest matchup in PBA Season 49 - two teams clashing in two finals.

Two weeks into Season 50 of the Philippine Cup, they set out for their keenly awaited faceoff today, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with the Tropang 5G chasing a second straight win and the Gin Kings looking for a bounceback from a losing season debut.

Coach Chot Reyes and his troops have moved on from their missed Grand Slam aspiration, raring to pursue another journey.

Of course, it’s too early yet. And their goal for the moment is to be the “hardest-working and best-conditioned team.”

“We just approach every game, every possession and play the game we know,” said Reyes. “We’ll try to play to our potential, and if wins happen, then we take it.”

With a two-month break from a long campaign, the Tropang 5G are refreshed and rejuvenated. They still await the return of Jayson Castro but the other pieces are back, souped-up by new acquisitions Kevin Ferrer, Jio Jalalon and Tyrus Hill.

They battle the Gin Kings at 7:30 p.m. coming from a rousing season debut as they drubbed the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, 93-78, Friday.

Rey Nambatac was back with a bang, putting in a game-high 22 points on a 9-of-14 field clip. He had two three-pointers and also came through with five rebounds, three assists and one steal against two turnovers.

Meanwhile, the Kings got off to a losing start, going down to an 80-73 defeat versus Magnolia in a Manila Clasico season opener.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone wasn’t too hard on himself after losing to his former player, LA Tenorio, and Magnolia.

“It has nothing to do with anything. I’m happy for LA, sad for myself,” said Cone downplaying the matchup, saying it’s the same as his encounters with other former players or coaches.

When asked about the loss, Cone focused more on his team’s performance, stating, “Nothing positive tonight. I didn’t see anybody really play well. Our first group has to pick it up.”

He emphasized that they can’t afford to start games poorly. / PBA.PH