TNT, Ginebra in do-or-die Game 7

WHAT started as mayhem in May and evolved into a June classic now comes down to one final game.

It’s Game 7. Kill-or-be-killed time. A fight for all the marbles.

One team will be left standing, hoisting the crown before an expected overflow crowd as titleholder TNT Tropang 5G and Barangay Ginebra take the SM MOA Arena hardcourt at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

It’s been a grind — a battle of attrition. Both sides are battered, with key players confined to the sidelines. But no one is ready to give up the fight. No one is turning back. Both are ready to face each other head-on.

It’s the last push and both vow to leave everything on the floor.

The road to Game 7

TNT forced the winner-take-all with a 98-90 win in Game 6 on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, witnessed by 22,731 fans.

Chris McCullough refused to let the Tropang 5G bow out. The former San Miguel Beer import exploded for a career-high 53 points and 22 rebounds, matching Justin Brownlee blow for blow.

Brownlee was brilliant again with 52 points, following his 54-point masterpiece in Game 5. But he stood alone. No other Ginebra player hit double figures.

Troy Rosario finished with only nine, RJ Abarrientos had six and Scottie Thompson was held to three. Thompson and Abarrientos combined for just 2-of-18 from the field.

But Game 6 is over — and all the previous games, for that matter.

In the end, it’s about the final confrontation.

Mindset for the last dance

Despite the Game 6 setback, Ginebra coach Tim Cone likes his team’s chances.

“We’re gonna feel good about ourselves going into Game 7. We know we can take this and we’re gonna go for it.”

Meanwhile, before Game 6, the Tropang 5G embraced the thought of going all out for two games.

“In our board, we put there ‘96 minutes’ encircled in a heart,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes. “We said let’s play the best 96 minutes of our lives — Game 6 and Game 7. And now, we’ve done the first half of that.”

History and Stakes

Most recent history is on TNT’s side. The Tropang 5G were down 3-2 versus the Kings in the Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup Finals. They overcame the deficit to win the crown.

Ginebra wants to flip the script. Denied in Game 6, Cone’s troops now get their shot at redemption on the biggest stage.

It’s 3-3. It’s anybody’s series now.

Final Punch

It’s a duel for the final punch between McCullough and Brownlee. Two 50-point assassins. Two legacies on the line. Two bombs ready to explode.

One team walks out with the crown. The other walks out with nothing but “what ifs” that will haunt them for a long time.

This isn’t just basketball anymore. This is war. / PBA.PH