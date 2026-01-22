TNT grabs game 1 win

TNT started strong and hung tough down the stretch to pull off a 96-91 victory over titleholder San Miguel Beer in the opener of the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup Finals at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo on Wednesday night, Jan. 21, 2026.

After seeing their 19-point spread trimmed to just one early in the fourth quarter, the Tropang 5G withstood tremendous pressure until the final buzzer to seize the early advantage in the race-to-four series.

“Obviously, we’re happy with the win but we have so much to work on, and we have one day to correct our mistakes,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes, who lamented the turnovers that allowed the Beermen to nearly steal the win in a game that the Tropa controlled from start to finish.

With their lead once again down to one, 92-91, following back-to-back turnovers, the Tropa banked on Jordan Heading, who calmly sank four straight free throws to eventually seal the deal.

But it was a total team effort, as TNT stormed out of the gates and kept a comfortable lead until the Beermen rallied to within 77-78, five minutes into the final canto.

Kelly Williams led six TNT players in double figures with 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists, as they fought off June Mar Fajardo’s 24 points and 17 rebounds and Moala Tautuaa’s 22 markers.

“It’s just one game and we’ll take the same approach – one game at a time – for the whole series,” said Williams, bucking Father Time in his battle with The Kraken.

Calvin Oftana came through with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double, while Heading also finished with 13 markers plus eight boards. Henry Galinato put in 12 points, Rey Nambatac had 11 and Simon Enciso added 10.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser scored only eight points, but six came in the homestretch, helping TNT stay afloat.

Holding a 92-87 lead and ball possession, the Tropang 5G looked headed for home, but successive turnovers by Oftana and Nambatac allowed the Beermen to get back into the fight, 91-92.

The Tropa, however, refused to be denied.

Williams and his teammates outrebounded the Beermen, 31-19, and did better as well in other aspects of the game before closing out the half at 53-36.

