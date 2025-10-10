TNT launches ViLTE-powered video calls for subscribers

TNT has introduced Video Over LTE (ViLTE) technology, allowing subscribers to make high-quality video calls directly from their phones without using third-party apps.

The feature offers stable connections even in crowded areas and is more battery-efficient, enabling users to multitask while on a call.

ViLTE calls are charged to the caller’s voice subscription, letting users with offers like SurfSaya enjoy virtually unlimited video calls.

The service requires both parties to have VoLTE and ViLTE enabled and be within TNT’s LTE or 5G coverage.

“Our sustained network investments allow us to make advanced mobile experiences accessible to more Filipinos,” said Lloyd R. Manaloto, Smart’s first vice president.