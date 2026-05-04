TNT, Magnolia enter survival zone

FOR TNT and Magnolia, it’s do-or-die time.

The margin for error is gone. The Tropang 5G and the Hotshots put their postseason hopes on the line as they clash in a virtual must-win game Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, kicking off the final week of the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup eliminations.

With only four tickets left to the Magic Eight, the 7:30 p.m. tiff is more than just another elims game — it’s a survival match.

TNT enters with its destiny still in its own hands. A victory secures Tropa’s playoff entry, but a loss drags them back into the murky middle of the standings, where quotient systems and tiebreaks could turn cruel.

A win would also keep alive a slim chance of cracking the Top Four and grabbing the coveted twice-to-beat shield in the quarterfinals.

But after a recent loss to Phoenix, coach Chot Reyes has tempered those expectations.

“We have to be prepared to beat somebody twice,” Reyes said. That’s where our mindset is — we have to be ready to beat somebody twice.”

Still, TNT must win at least one of its last two outings — against Magnolia on Tuesday and Barangay Ginebra on May 10 — to secure a quarters entry.

Magnolia, meanwhile, has no room for error. That margin evaporated weeks ago. Sitting on the bubble, the Hotshots must win to keep their drive alive. A loss would leave them needing help from other teams just to stay in contention.

Coach LA Tenorio is hoping his squad plays with playoff-level desperation from the jump.

Winning five of their last seven games hasn’t eased the pressure. Tenorio and his chargers know the chase isn’t over.

Tenorio said they’re still climbing, still fixing things, and every game is essentially a playoff game. One mistake, and a contender can say goodbye to the conference.

In the opening game, NLEX is set to face a more seasoned team as it continues to gear up for the playoffs.

Coach Jong Uichico said his Road Warriors can do nothing about such a situation, but they still intend to make the most of the experience.

NLEX’s match against Titan Ultra should help prepare Uichico’s charges for such an eventuality.

“The question is, where do you want to be?” Uichico posed. “Do you want to be at the top and have the twice-to-beat advantage against championship teams that have been there? Or do you want to be at the bottom and have to play and win twice against those same championship teams?”

“It’s hard to find our place, to be honest,” he added. “Because we’re new here. They’ve won multiple championships. But of course, we’d take this position anytime.”

A win in their final elimination game would give the Road Warriors a 10-2 record, clinch the top seed, and grant them a win-once advantage over the eighth-ranked team in the next round. / PBA.PH