TNT, NLEX breeze into PBA semis

Tropang 5G dominated Group B top seed Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots, while the Road Warriors blanked the Phoenix Fuel Masters Super LPG in their separate best-of-five quarterfinals.

Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led Tropang 5G in closing out the series with a 98-87 victory in Game 3 on Saturday night, Oct. 31, 2026, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Hollis-Jefferson, who was fresh off a long layoff due to injury and returned just in time for the quarterfinals, exploded for 38 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

He was impressive throughout the series, pouring in 39 points and 15 rebounds in Game 2 and producing 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists in Game 1.

“Give credit to Magnolia, they played a wonderful series, making things tough for me and my teammates. But I put the work in every day, I trust the process, I believe in the work and the rest takes care of itself,” said the three-time PBA champion and three-time Best Import in the PBA website article.

Meanwhile, the Road Warriors routed Phoenix Fuelmasters Super LPG, 137-89, on Saturday to snatch the first semifinals spot in the same venue.

Robert Bolick scored 16 points of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter, sparking an early runaway for the Road Warriors.

“Extremely, extremely proud of our guys,” said NLEX head coach Jimmy Alapag.

TNT will await the winner between the crowd-favorite Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings and the powerhouse San Miguel Beermen. / RSC