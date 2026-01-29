TNT routs SMB, levels series

FROM a slip-up, TNT struck back with authority.

The Tropang 5G bounced back from their Game 3 stumble and forged a 2-2 deadlock with the San Miguel Beermen in their PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup best-of-seven title playoffs with a dominant 110-87 win Wednesday night, Jan. 28, 2026, at the MOA Arena.

Calvin Oftana exploded for a personal conference-high 29 points, including five three-pointers, to spearhead TNT’s astounding turnaround from its 89-95 Game 3 loss — a defeat sealed by CJ Perez’s seven-point blitz in the closing seconds.

Determined to avoid a repeat of that sad experience, Oftana and his teammates came out with guns ablaze, dominating throughout and spoiling San Miguel Beer’s celebration of June Mar Fajardo’s record 13th Best Player of the Conference award.

Game 5 shifts back to the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo on Friday, with TNT and San Miguel disputing the crucial head start in what is now a best-of-three affair.

Playing with great resolve and purpose in Game 4, the Tropang 5G pulled away right in the first quarter, stretched the gap to 28 in the second period, and refused to slow down en route to the rout — after RR Pogoy was injured once again.

Pogoy hit both of his three-point attempts before exiting the game for good after just 7:37 of play.

The Tropa put up a splendid effort on both ends, posting their highest scoring output in the series while holding the Beermen to their lowest. TNT averaged only 92.3 points in the first three games.

Jordan Heading fired in 17 points, Rey Nambatac rifled in 13 and the whole team sizzled with a 50-percent clip against San Miguel’s 41.9 percent.

Oftana, Heading, and Nambatac all scored at least 11 points in the first half as the Tropang 5G enjoyed a 65-40 lead at the turn.

With their sticky defense and torrid shooting, there’s no stopping the Tropa from halting the Beermen’s two-game run in the series and avoiding a 1-3 hole.

“We took a bigger perspective (after that Game 3 loss). Yeah, we lost in the last minute, but I told the players, we got to the finals in the same way, ganoon talaga basketball. So I said let’s put this behind us,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes. / PBA.PH