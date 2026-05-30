TNT Tropang 5G eyes Finals berth

THE TNT Tropang 5G will try to secure a finals seat in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

TNT leads 3-2 over Meralco Bolts and can wrap up the series with a win in Game 6 of the Commissioner’s Cup semifinals in the main game tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Chris McCullough dropped 42 points to power TNT over Meralco, 103-95, in Game 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Friday, putting them a game away from the championship round.

TNT leans on McCullough and support from Calvin Oftana, Rey Nambatac, Roger Pogoy and Jayson Castro for firepower to close out the semifinals series.

Bolts, for their part, get energy from 6-foot-11 import Patrick Gardner and locals Chris Newsome, CJ Cansino, Cliff Hodge and Chris Banchero.

For the first game, Rain or Shine will battle crowd favorite Barangay Ginebra at 5:15 p.m. in Game 6 of their separate best-of-seven semifinals series. / RSC