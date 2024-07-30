TNT Tropang Giga holds basketball clinic in Cebu

OVER 100 young basketball enthusiasts from Cebu recently gathered at Southwestern University Phinma Coliseum for the TNT Tropang Giga Basketball Clinic, marking a significant step in the PLDT Group’s commitment to nurturing grassroots basketball in the Philippines.

TNT Tropang Giga is Smart Communications Inc. (Smart)-backed professional basketball team playing in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

“Sports have a unifying power. As a telco, our main purpose is to provide meaningful connections, and sports is one avenue. We aim to create opportunities across communities, contributing to the Philippines’ overall prosperity,” said Jude Turcuato, FVP and head of Sports at PLDT and Smart.

The clinic offered a rare opportunity for aspiring players to learn from professional basketball players and coaches, fostering new skills and confidence.

Cheryl Mejellano, parent of a 13-year-old participant, expressed her enthusiasm. “Having our professional Bisaya players lead the basketball clinic has undoubtedly inspired our kids to pursue their love for basketball with renewed confidence,” she said.

As a parting gift, each young participant received a drawstring bag, t-shirt, tumbler and basketball, serving as a reminder of their experience and newfound inspiration.

The day-long event culminated with an exclusive meet-and-greet session for Smart and TNT customers and employees at the PLDT Smart Experience Hub in Ayala Center Cebu. Lucky fans had the chance to interact with TNT Tropang Giga players, take photos and receive team merchandise.

This initiative underscores PLDT Group’s dedication to community building and youth development through sports.

By bringing professional players closer to aspiring athletes, the group hopes to ignite a lasting passion for basketball and create meaningful connections that extend beyond the court. This also aligns with the UNSDG Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being, and Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities. / PR