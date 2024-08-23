TNT’s 3rd-quarter blitz downs Bolts

MANILA – TNT Tropang Giga banked on a sizzling third quarter to take down the Meralco Bolts, 93-73, in their PBA Governors’ Cup meeting at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Thursday night, Aug. 22, 2024.

After a tight first half, Tropang Giga pulled away in the third period by outscoring the Bolts 31-16 to open a 70-57 lead entering the fourth.

TNT sealed the win by outscoring Meralco once more, 23-16, in the fourth.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson once again came close to a 5x5, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and three blocks for TNT, now 2-0 in Group A play.

Rey Nambatac added 16 points, seven rebounds, and one assist.

Chris Banchero put up 18 points, three rebounds, and four assists for Meralco, which fell to 1-1.

Banchero, the first player ever to make a shot from the new four-point range, once again hit one from 27 feet, making him the first to do so in multiple games.

In the first game, NLEX broke loose in the second quarter to pummel Blackwater, 104-87, in their conference debut.

After a close first quarter, the Road Warriors outscored the Bossing 28-15 in the second quarter and went for 33 more in the third to seal the win in Jong Uichico’s first game as head coach.

Myke Henry impressed for NLEX with 31 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and one block, while Robert Bolick added 24 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from inside the three-point arc, nine rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals.

Christian David and Troy Rosario each put up 17 points, with David also grabbing 10 rebounds for Blackwater, which dropped to 0-2 in Group B.

How they fared:

NLEX 104 - Henry 31, Bolick 24, Herndon 12, Rodger 10, Semerad 8, Valdez 6, Policarpio 5, Fajardo 5, Amer 3, Nieto 0, Pascual 0.

BLACKWATER 87 - David 17, Rosario 17, Barefield 16, Tungcab 6, Kwekuteye 6, Ledo 6, Chua 5, Ponferrada 4, Hill 4, Montalbo 2, Casio 2, Guinto 2, Suerte 0.

Quarterscores: 23-22, 51-37, 84-62, 104-87. / PNA