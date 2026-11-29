Former Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate Brenda Mage jokingly responded to netizens who kept asking whether the reality show was scripted.

“You are all so persistent. You keep asking the same question. Many people have been messaging me, ‘So, Brenda, does that mean PBB is really scripted?’ Yes, I admit it,” she said in a Facebook video.

However, Brenda made it clear that she was only joking, explaining that the viewers themselves were the ones writing the script.

“To be honest, PBB is scripted. Everything is scripted, and do you know who wrote the script? The viewers! Because it is your preferences, your beliefs and what you want to happen that you keep pushing. So yes, it is scripted, and you are the writers!” the comedian continued.

She then took back her statement, asking whether she would willingly agree to be portrayed as the villain inside Kuya’s house if the show were truly scripted.

“If it were scripted, would I agree to be the villain in our season, the devil inside the house?” she added.

The management teams of ABS-CBN and GMA have been summoned by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) following nearly 3,000 complaints against PBB. The complaints reportedly include allegations of cyberbullying, online harassment and manipulative editing, among others. / TRC S