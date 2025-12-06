TobaccOFF NOW trains Cebu youth

THE TobaccOFF NOW Organization held a youth summit in Cebu City on Nov. 29, 2025, at One Central Hotel, in partnership with the Philippine Youth Summit. TobaccOFF NOW is a youth-led anti-tobacco movement that raises awareness about the dangers of nicotine products— including vapes and heated tobacco devices— and works to prevent addiction among minors. It was officially launched on June 20, 2025.

Student and youth groups from across Cebu City joined the event, including Abellana National School Supreme Secondary Learners Government, Cebu Normal University, Code Green, the Rotaract Club, University of Cebu, and the University of San Jose–Recoletos.

The first session featured a panel discussion on the tobacco industry and its strategies to influence young people. Speakers included SK Chairman Dan Joshua A. Bautista of Lucena; Project Officer Irrah Kerstien Davocol of Iloilo; and social worker Nurr Faizal Dama of Cotabato City. They highlighted manipulative tactics such as vape designs appealing to minors and the growing use of e-cigarettes among youth due to low awareness.

“Turn peer pressure into peer power,” said Davocol. “I am calling on the government of the Philippines, including the President, to take stronger action,” urged Dama. “We are the writers and actors of our community,” added Bautista. The session also covered the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control’s COP11 meeting, ending with an open forum for participants.

The afternoon session, hosted by Ace Licop Abu, showcased the organization’s history and initiatives. “It has to live longer,” he said of their advocacy projects. The highlight was a “Futures Thinking” talk by learning futurist and strategist Sugar Araña, who guided the youth through scenario-building exercises on the future of the tobacco industry. “The future holds many doors… our role is to prepare for all of them,” she said.

Participants shared strong reflections. “This experience inspires us to take action… Tobacco may profit manufacturers, but it costs lives—and futures,” said Carlix Navaja. Dama shared his motivation: tobacco use is rampant among ages 10–18 in his community, and being the only non-smoker in his family pushed him to act. Joining TobaccOFF NOW, he said, helped him create more sustainable change.

“TobaccOFF NOW is more than an anti-tobacco movement. It empowers young people to shape public health policies and protect their communities,” said Aerona Christine Sabello, a forum participant.

Florie Therese Pasayloon / Junior Journo, Abellana National School