Toddler drowns in Lapu-Lapu City

A toddler drowned in the sea near Mactan Shrine, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 21.

According to the victim’s uncle, they were unaware that the child went to the sea because they were busy preparing food for lunch, while the mother was feeding her other child.

They only discovered that the one year and 11 months old boy had already drowned when they searched him after he disappeared.

The uncle stated that they thought the child left the house through the back door, which is next to the water.

The incident was reported to the Lapu-Lapu Police Station 2 around 5 p.m. on the said day. (DVG, TPT)