Toddler left alone dies in house fire

A THREE-YEAR-OLD child died after being trapped in a fire that engulfed their house in Sitio Sibuyan, Barangay Upper Cansuje, Argao town, Cebu at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The victim was identified as Niño Carillo.

Citing FO3 Michael Angelo Rodriguez, fire investigator of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Argao, police said the blaze started inside the house owned by Zenas Carillo, 44, the victim’s mother.

At the time of the incident, the child’s parents were not at home and had left him alone without supervision.

Investigators believe that while the child was alone inside the house, he may have been playing with a lighter, which likely caused the fire.

The flames quickly spread throughout the house, leaving neighbors unable to save the child or stop the fire.

The fire was brought under control at around 9:45 a.m. when firefighters arrived at the scene.

The charred remains of the victim was later recovered from the burned house.

Police in Argao are continuing their investigation into the incident. / AYB