PERSONNEL of the City of Talisay-Traffic Operation and Development Authority (CT-Toda) successfully rescued a two-year-old boy who was trapped inside a vehicle at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in a parking area in Barangay Tabunok, Talisay City.

According to a post on CT-Toda’s Facebook page, the boy was seated in the back of their yellow car when his father stepped out after parking in the basement of a store, accidentally leaving the keys in the ignition.

When the father closed the door, the vehicle suddenly locked, startling him as his child was still inside.

Upon checking, the father saw the keys still in the ignition while his son remained in the backseat.

The father rushed out of the building and sought help from traffic enforcer Eric Alo, who was manning traffic outside.

Alo immediately alerted the CT-Toda Command Center to notify the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for a rescue operation.

Another traffic enforcer, Joey Tan, along with a store employee, also responded immediately, grabbing a fire extinguisher to smash the car window.

According to the traffic enforcers, they decided to break the glass to prevent the child from suffocating, as he had already been trapped inside for 10 minutes.

CT-Toda personnel said the boy was found to be safe after being examined by BFP personnel. / AYB