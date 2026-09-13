Toddler’s death at hospital sparks social media outrage

A ONE-YEAR-OLD boy died while being treated at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital Emergency Room (ER), sparking public outrage after a parent’s account of the incident went viral on social media.

Lapu-Lapu City Hospital issued an official statement, saying the patient brought to the facility on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, was assessed according to established standards of care and clinical judgment.

A public Facebook post by the child’s mother on Wednesday, Sept. 9, drew widespread attention after claiming her child died following an alleged delay in receiving medical attention.

The post garnered approximately 11,200 reactions, 1,900 comments and 6,500 shares as of Sunday, Sept. 13.

Mother’s account

According to the parent, the child was brought to the ER around 11 a.m., where hospital personnel instructed them to wipe the child down with a wet cloth.

While waiting for X-ray results, a doctor indicated the child could be discharged. However, the parent grew alarmed after noticing the child had turned blue and was struggling to breathe.

The parent questioned why the child was being discharged despite a worsening condition. According to the post, medical assistance was provided only around midnight, when the child was already experiencing severe respiratory distress.

The parent added that the child died at approximately 1:31 a.m. after hours of suffering.

“11 a.m. niadto sa ER wa man lang gi-monitor ang ginhawa namatay nalang intawon akong anak!,” the parent wrote.

(We went to the ER at 11 a.m., and they did not even monitor the breathing. My child just died!)

SunStar Cebu reached out to the parent for additional information, but received no response as of press time.

Hospital response

In an official statement, Lapu-Lapu City Hospital said the patient was initially brought to the triage area due to persistent fever and colds before being transferred to the ER. An ER physician evaluated the patient, conducted a diagnostic assessment and placed the child on intravenous fluids and observation.

The hospital said the patient later developed a fever but initially showed improvement following medication and supportive care. During the ER stay, however, the patient suddenly developed cyanosis — described as a bluish discoloration of the lips — followed by a generalized seizure and rapid deterioration.

Oxygen supplementation and nebulization were administered, but the patient’s condition worsened, leading to intractable seizures and intubation. Despite resuscitative measures, the child died.

“The hospital assures the public that, based on the medical documentation presently available, the patient was assessed, monitored and managed according to the attending medical team’s clinical judgment and established standards of care,” Lapu-Lapu City Hospital said.

The government hospital said the incident is being reviewed to ensure “transparency, accountability and continuous improvement.” / DPC