Tofil Finishing beats foes, takes home Architects+Engineers Buildrite Cup

TOFIL Finishing rallied in the fourth to take down Stopgap Sealants in the finals, 70-67, and capture the title in the Architects+Engineers Buildrite Cup 2023 on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the Cebu Port Authority gym.

Down three, 46-43, heading to the final period, Tofil — represented by computer engineers — staged a huge fightback in the fourth to topple Stopgap and win their first title in this tournament.

Arnel Cordero had 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks to lead Tofil and capture the Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. John Gayotin had 14 points and four boards. Randy Lomera added nine markers, all from behind the arc.

Dexy Suico and Joshua Gayotin had 11 points apiece for Stopgap.

Cordero, John Gayotin, Joshua Gayotin, Kim Rojas and Jett Latonio — who was named the conference’s MVP — comprised the Mythical Five.

Meanwhile, Smartbond won third-place honors with a 67-66 win over Blockout. Latonio had 24 points and 12 boards in the win.

The tournament’s final playdate was witnessed by several executives of Buildrite led by the vice president for external affairs, Marvin Estigoy and the national manager, Gerald Lentorio, and his staff.