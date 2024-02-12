Tofil to take on Stopgap in finals

TOFIL and Stopgap pulled off gritty wins in their semifinal showdowns to arrange a finals clash in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club Buildrite Cup 2023 last Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Cebu Port Authority gym.

Tofil Finishing ousted the Smartbond Flex Tile Adhesive, 65-62, as John Gayotin proved unstoppable inside, scoring 26 points with seven rebounds. Versatile forward Arnel Cordero also had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds to help Tofil overcome the tough Smartbond squad, which got 26 points from Ivan Deo and 13 markers from Jett Latonio.

Meanwhile, Stopgap Sealants took down Blockout Waterproofing, 63-56, to return to the finals for the second straight season. Joshua Gayotin had 18 points, six boards, three assists, three steals and a block, while Noriko Benedicto and Dexy Suico had 11 markers apiece to help Stopgap book their ticket to the finals.

John Tangapa had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Blockout in the losing cause.