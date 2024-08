THE contingent from Toledo City had to repeat their performance after reportedly failing to follow the one-minute rule for ingress.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia allowed Toledo City to repeat their performance with the condition that their score would be deducted.

Toledo City's Hinulawan Festival is the third contingent to perform in the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 on Sunday, August 25, 2024.

Garcia reminded the judges to be mindful of the 60-second ingress and egress rules. (JJL, EHP)