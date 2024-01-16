Toledo City cop faces dismissal for allegedly robbing a cooperative

APART from the criminal case filed against him by the Toledo City police station for allegedly robbing the Lamac Multipurpose Cooperative in Barangay Luray II last week, Police Patrolman Jaymar Briones Exequiel will also be facing an administrative investigation before the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO 7).

Patrolman Jaymar Briones Exequiel of Toledo City Police Station will still go through the due process, according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of PRO 7, despite the fact that they have strong evidence against the suspect.

Pelare said he was certain that Exequiel would be dismissed from service.

"Klaro ang position sa atong regional director Police Brigadier General since his assumption there will be no sacred cows in our enforcement of law especially if our violators are members of the PNP, so ang balaud ang mopatigbabaw unya kung makasala ka you will be arrested," Pelare said.

(The position of our regional director, Police Brigadier General (Anthony Aberin) is clear since he assumed his position that there will be no sacred cows in our law enforcement, especially if the violators are members of the PNP, so the law will prevail and if you commit a crime, you will be arrested).

However, Pelare clarified that Exequiel's situation is unique as he committed the crime as a result of a personal issue.

According to the suspect's wife, her husband's addiction to online gambling left him with significant debt.

Pelare revealed that gambling is strictly prohibited in the PNP organization, and those who are caught gambling will undergo dismissal proceedings. (With TPT)