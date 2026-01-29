Toledo City denies ‘padlocking’ of Treasurer’s Office

THE Toledo City Government on Thursday, January 29, 2026, denied reports that Mayor Marjorie Perales allegedly “padlocked” the City Treasurer’s Office to bar Jun Rivera, saying that no such incident occurred and that the office remained open to the public for legitimate transactions.

City Legal Officer Atty. Hazan Bargamento said access controls were implemented solely to maintain order and prevent disruption, following an incident a day earlier when Rivera arrived at the Treasurer’s Office with individuals he introduced as his “bodyguards” and “supporters,” none of whom had valid transactions with the office.

Bargamento said Rivera and his companions entered the office on Wednesday, took videos and photos inside the premises, and stayed despite having no official business to transact.

Early Thursday, Rivera’s group was again denied entry after failing to present any legitimate transaction with the Treasurer’s Office, the City said.

“Even if the area is a public government space, the City has the duty to regulate access to ensure orderly operations, avoid disruption, and prioritize residents who are there for actual transactions,” Bargamento said, emphasizing that the measures were administrative and security-related.

Addressing Rivera’s public claim that he has “papers” authorizing him to assume the post of City Treasurer, the City Government reiterated its position, as stated in a resolution approved by the Toledo City Council, that it will not accept Rivera due to pending administrative and criminal cases before the Office of the Ombudsman, including malversation and serious dishonesty.

The City also said it has filed an appeal with the Civil Service Commission (CSC) and maintained that the CSC decision cited by Rivera is not yet final and executory.

Bargamento further cited a January 13, 2026 letter in which Rivera allegedly consented to hold office at the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) Regional Office.

The City Government said it has written to the Department of Finance and the BLGF to request the designation of a new city treasurer to prevent disruptions in Toledo City’s fiscal operations.

“Based ana atong mga premise nga si Mr. Rivera is facing several administrative and criminal cases, and at the same time, nihatag napud siya og consent nga ma transfer siya didto sa Region 7, so there is no more hindrance nga ang BLGF maka-appoint na diri og bag-o nga City Treasurer (Based on our premise that Mr. Rivera is facing several administrative and criminal cases, and that he has also given his consent to be transferred to Region 7, there is no longer any hindrance for the BLGF to appoint a new city treasurer here),” Bargamento said. (JGS with PR)