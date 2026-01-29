Toledo City formally establishes first business chamber

BUSINESS leaders in Toledo City have formed the city’s first business chamber, a move seen as a major step in organizing the local private sector and strengthening coordination among enterprises.

The Toledo City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (TCCCI) was formally organized during a meeting at the City Mayor’s Office on Jan. 14, 2026, in partnership with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The meeting also included the election of the chamber’s first set of officers. PCCI area vice president for the Visayas Melanie C. Ng led the discussions, explained membership requirements, and supervised the election process.

New officers elected

Representatives from major companies across several sectors were chosen to lead the chamber. Therma Visayas Inc. representative Noel Cabahug was elected president, while AboitizPower’s Mark Vincent Israel was named vice president for external affairs.

Other executive committee posts were filled by leaders from the finance, cooperative, and service sectors.

Cabahug said the chamber will serve as a common platform for businesses of all sizes. “This is an opportunity for all enterprises—large or small—to work together and contribute to initiatives that support local economic growth,” he said.

Broad industry representation

The TCCCI has a 13-member board made up of executives from key industries such as energy, finance, cooperatives, hospitality, and other services. Members include representatives from Philippine National Bank, Carmen Copper Corp., MGen, The Ranch Resort, and Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative, among others.

City backs new chamber

Mayor Marjorie Perales said the new chamber is expected to help advance business development in the city, especially by ensuring that small and medium enterprises are included in policy discussions and local growth programs.

She added that the city government sees the chamber as a key partner in promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth. / KOC