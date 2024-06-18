Toledo City hosts 12-day fiesta to boost tourism through sports, cultural events

THE 12-day celebration of the Hinulawan Festival festively concluded on June 12, 2024.
Toledo City is the home of over 207,000 Toledonhons, governed by Joyful City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Piczon-Perales.
Every Toledonhon, whether in sports or artistry, possesses undiscovered talents. The city has organized numerous activities in line with the Hinulawan Festival and in honor of the patron saint, San Juan de Sahagun, that highlight sports events and cultural activities.
The calendar of activities for the Hinulawan Festival 2024 includes fifteen (15) sports events, such as muscle showdown, taekwondo, pickleball, softball, pistol shooting, dancesport, bangkarera, dayon-dayon volleyball, football, airsoft, chess, off-road 4x4, endurocross, lawn tennis, and boxing, where participants demonstrated high skills in decision-making, accuracy, speed, and techniques.
In these events, participants from other cities were welcomed. Nearby and neighboring municipalities and cities, such as Cebu City, Bacolod City, Carcar City, and more, joined the Joyful Sports Events.
We acknowledged and recognized all teams for their participation, unwavering dedication, and outstanding sportsmanship.
This initiative aims to promote sports tourism and achieve the goal of becoming the premier sports hub in Cebu Province.
With these joyful sports events, we were able to demonstrate the city's readiness to host these kinds of tournaments.
"Dili man siguro ni ambitious enough, but ang gusto sad nako nga makahost mi CVIRAA in the near future here in Toledo City," said Mayor Marjorie P. Perales during an interview on DYAR 765 SMNI Radio-Cebu.
Mayor Marjorie "Joie" Piczon-Perales has tried some new sports in the city firsthand. She even tried riding on a pickup truck during the off-road 4x4 event.
On the other hand, Toledonhon showcased their artistic abilities in various forms, such as singing, dancing, photography, and videography.
This fiesta celebration was filled with creative and unique talents.
Furthermore, as Toledo City's branding, Joyful City, shows, everyone joyfully celebrates and enjoys fiesta activities, including senior citizens and PWDs.
Aside from sports, there were various cultural activities, including the grandest Hinulawan Festival 2024, Binibining Toledo 2024, Department of Education Night, Toledo Got Talent, Corporate Night, LGU Employee’s Night, LGBT Night, and more.
Senior citizens and PWDs had their programs on the same date. During the "Bangga sa Huni'ng Binisaya," our cheerful senior citizens showcased their talents through singing, dancing, and group presentations. In the afternoon, PWDs took the stage, bringing their masterpieces and musical instruments to showcase their exceptional talent during "Talentado'ng PWD."
The city's inclusivity during the Hinulawan Festival 2024 fiesta celebration has raised each Toledonhon's morale.
Each event featured the opening of large boxes filled with surprises. On the first day of the Hinulawan Festival fiesta celebration during the Binibining Toledo 2024 Talent's Night, TJ Monterde, a well-known singer-songwriter, assisted the city in kicking off the celebration. The audience's howling made the venue livelier.
There were more special guests who attended and entertained the audiences on the second day of the celebration. On SK and LYDO nights, Shoti and Kabingka Jade performed live on stage, which made the millennials jive for more action.
A group of local artists caught the vibe at Toledo Sports Center as they sang their popular Cebuano songs during the Congressional, Governor's, and ABC Night on June 5, 2024, featuring Jacky Chang, Lourdes, Kurt Flick, Jerika Teodorico, and Missing Felimon! The audience was highly excited while singing along with the artists.
A colorful night with harmonic voices serenaded the Hinulawan Grand Stage as the band NeoColour stepped foot and sang their album. Performing with them is Rob Deniel, who made the night bright on June 9, 2024.
On June 11th, Corporate Night, special guests were also present to entertain the hardworking people in the city, namely Rose Van Ginkel, Ataska Mercado, Lyca Gairanod, John Lester Barot, and Siquijor Island Dance Co.
The 12-day fun was not over until a bunch of celebrities celebrated the Hinulawan Festival during the Binibining Toledo 2024 Coronation Night. Toledo City invited the most in-demand hosts, OJ Cimafranca and Karla Henry Amman, who lit up the intensity of the competition. By choosing the most suitable candidate for the Binibining Toledo 2024 crown, there were nine (9) high-caliber screening committees with prestigious titles; one of them is Miss Universe Philippines 2020, Rabiya Mateo. Binibining Toledo 2024 Coronation Night ended with the ultimate presence of one and only Tony Labrusca.
This Hinulawan Festival 2024 and the 126th Philippine Independence Day will not be possible without the unity and selfless decisions of the council. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to City Mayor Marjorie "Joie" Piczon-Perales, Vice Mayor Jay Sigue, and all members of the city council for their unwavering support in keeping Toledo City a joyful city.
Kudos to the organizers headed by Mr. Marvey Caño of MDC Productions, who are working tirelessly to provide a lifetime memory of joy, thrill, and excitement, and to the co-chairperson of the Hinulawan Festival, Mrs. Mae Delia C. Tacandong, the backbone of each event, who always ensures that participants are well-attended. (Sponsored Content)