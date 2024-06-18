Toledo City hosts 12-day fiesta to boost tourism through sports, cultural events

In these events, participants from other cities were welcomed. Nearby and neighboring municipalities and cities, such as Cebu City, Bacolod City, Carcar City, and more, joined the Joyful Sports Events.

We acknowledged and recognized all teams for their participation, unwavering dedication, and outstanding sportsmanship.

This initiative aims to promote sports tourism and achieve the goal of becoming the premier sports hub in Cebu Province.

With these joyful sports events, we were able to demonstrate the city's readiness to host these kinds of tournaments.

"Dili man siguro ni ambitious enough, but ang gusto sad nako nga makahost mi CVIRAA in the near future here in Toledo City," said Mayor Marjorie P. Perales during an interview on DYAR 765 SMNI Radio-Cebu.

Mayor Marjorie "Joie" Piczon-Perales has tried some new sports in the city firsthand. She even tried riding on a pickup truck during the off-road 4x4 event.

On the other hand, Toledonhon showcased their artistic abilities in various forms, such as singing, dancing, photography, and videography.

This fiesta celebration was filled with creative and unique talents.

Furthermore, as Toledo City's branding, Joyful City, shows, everyone joyfully celebrates and enjoys fiesta activities, including senior citizens and PWDs.

Aside from sports, there were various cultural activities, including the grandest Hinulawan Festival 2024, Binibining Toledo 2024, Department of Education Night, Toledo Got Talent, Corporate Night, LGU Employee’s Night, LGBT Night, and more.