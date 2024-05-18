Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales honored as Outstanding City Mayor in Visayas

THE Association of Local Social Welfare and Development Officers of the Philippines Inc. (ALSWDOPI) named Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Piczon Perales as Outstanding City Mayor on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the Iloilo Convention Center in Iloilo City.
Perales was the only mayor from component cities in the Visayas Islands to receive the Outstanding City Mayor award.
On Wednesday, at the 27th National Social Welfare and Development Forum and General Assembly, received the Plaque of Recognition as Outstanding Local Chief Executive of the Philippines Component City Category for Visayas Island.
The ALSWDOPI is a professional organization for provincial, city, and municipal social welfare and development officers in the country, established in 1996.
This globally competitive association consists of local social welfare and development officers (LSWDOs) who are members of fully functioning local chapters, dedicated to the pursuit of professional excellence and resilience.
The nomination underwent thorough validation, including a panel virtual interview conducted by two prominent leaders of ALSWDOPI.
Perales is recognized for her commitment to the welfare of the city's residents, and "possesses unvavering dedication and compassion."
She has initiated various programs, including:
Halad Alagad
Tabang Panahon sa Pandemya (Covid-19)
Libre nga Kasal sa Sibil ug Simbahan
Programa sa Paglubong sa mga Indigent
PWD's and Senior Citizens Cash Assistance
Women and Children Center
The effectiveness and efficacy of this program in promoting social welfare and development have been demonstrated through the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), headed by Mae Delia Tacandong.
The office consistently upholds the principle of promoting inclusivity and uplifting the general well-being of the marginalized.
"With the utmost support of Hon. Vice Mayor Jay Sigue, the Council, and the working group behind it—this success is for us," Perales said.
"It is not I, but we," Perales added. (PR)