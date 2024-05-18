Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales honored as Outstanding City Mayor in Visayas

THE Association of Local Social Welfare and Development Officers of the Philippines Inc. (ALSWDOPI) named Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Piczon Perales as Outstanding City Mayor on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the Iloilo Convention Center in Iloilo City.

Perales was the only mayor from component cities in the Visayas Islands to receive the Outstanding City Mayor award.

On Wednesday, at the 27th National Social Welfare and Development Forum and General Assembly, received the Plaque of Recognition as Outstanding Local Chief Executive of the Philippines Component City Category for Visayas Island.

The ALSWDOPI is a professional organization for provincial, city, and municipal social welfare and development officers in the country, established in 1996.