Toledo City to construct 10-story building as part of National Housing Program

A 10-STORY building will be constructed in Toledo City, Cebu to house its low-income families.

The project, a first for the city, will be build under the National Government's Pambansang Pabahay Para Sa Pilipino (4PH), according to the information posted by the Toledo City Public Information Office on its Facebook page Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

The building will rise in Barangay Canlumampao.

A bipartite memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the Toledo City Government and Eastland Property Ventures Inc. was signed at the Toledo City Hall on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, for the construction of the building.

Mayor Marjorie "Joie" Perales signed on behalf of the City Government. Eastland's president and chief executive officer Alex Tan led his delegation in signing the MOA.

The MOA signing was witnessed by City Administrator Mae Delia Tacandong, City Civil Registrar's Office Head Ma. Rhea Moralde, City Engineer Salvador Sanes, City Architect Daryl Carabio, City Human Resources head Edwin Abad, City Veterinarian Dr. Nelce Garton, City Assessor Dolores Abad, and City Agriculturist Estrella Bargamento.

The 4PH program, a flagship program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) is the primary government agency responsible for overseeing and implementing 4PH program.

Marcos issued Executive Order 34 in July 2023, mandating that "All NGAs (national government agencies), LGUs (local government units), and other government entities are hereby directed to provide full support to and cooperation with the DHSUD to ensure the successful implementation of the program."

Perales, in a statement posted on her Facebook page, thanked the President.

"Gitagaan gyud niya ug importansya ang mga kaigsoonan nato nga informal settlers, urban poor, vendors, tricycle drivers/operators, nagkalain-laing marginalized group ug katong mga nag-abang pa hangtod karon nga wala pa gyud makaangkon ug kaugalingong panimalay," she said.

(He really gives importance to our fellow informal settlers, urban poor, vendors, tricycle drivers/operators, various marginalized groups, and those who are still struggling and have not yet acquired their own homes until now.)

Perales also thanked Vice Mayor Jay Sigue and the City Councilor for authorising her to enter into the agreement.

The mayor also acknowledged lawyer Jean Gacang of the Toledo City Urban Poor Commission for spearheading the project.

In a separate speech, DHSUD Central Visayas Director Lyndon Juntilla said that the collaboration of the private sector, local government unit and the National Government demonstrates the commitment to sustainable and resilient housing for Toledo's residents.

The press release from the Toledo City PIO does not state the date of the construction, and the number of families that will be housed in the building. (KAL)