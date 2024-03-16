Toledo cop headlines Big Yellow promotions

FIGHTING cop Jusue Bastillada will headline Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ “Bakbakan sa Brgy. Subayon” on April 6, 2024 in Toledo City, Cebu, taking on former Omega Boy Jayar Aliasot in a six-rounder.

Bastillada is looking to extend his streak to four straight wins. He fought twice last year and defeated Wilfredo Rota by a second round stoppage and veteran Marjhun Tabamo by unanimous decision.

Bastillada is a full-time police officer in Toledo City and trains as a pro boxer in his free time.

Aliasot, once a prospect at the Omega Boxing Gym, is looking to end his string of five straight losses. He hasn’t won a fight since defeating Ryan Bongcawil by unanimous decision in 2017.

Aliasot, a native of Ormoc City, has fought and lost to some some of the best prospects in the Philippines, the likes of Bryx Piala, Kenneth Egano and Presco Carcosia. He is off a second-round stoppage at the hands of Reycar Auxilio.

Bastillada is 6-1 with three knockouts. Aliasot is 6-6 with five knockouts.

In the main supporting bout, Auxilio (4-3-1, 3 KOs) locks horns with Tabamo (10-22-4, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout. / EKA