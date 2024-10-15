Toledo LGU offers P100K reward for information on student’s murder suspect

TOLEDO City Mayor Marjorie “Joy” Perales has offered a reward of P100,000 for anyone who can provide information about the whereabouts of the suspect in the murder of a Grade 12 student inside a lodging house in Toledo City.

The person identified as responsible for the death of the student, Fatima Mae Tagactac, was initially known as “Richard Cabugsa,” but investigations by the Toledo police revealed that his real name is Loren Larot, 43 years old.

Tagactac was found lifeless in a room at a lodging house in Sitio Sta. Ana, Barangay Poblacion, Toledo, on Sept. 20, 2024.

Perales said the local government has decided to offer the reward to help capture the suspect, who is still being sought by law enforcement and to ensure justice for the young girl’s death.

“(I am offering) P100,000 for the person who will be able to locate or tell us where the suspect is,” Perales said on Monday, Oct. 14.

A region-wide manhunt has been conducted by the police for the suspect, who reportedly fled shortly after the crime.

The police urged those who can provide information and point out the suspect to visit the Toledo City Police Station located in Lawis, Barangay Poblacion. / ANV