Toledo mayor orders gradual resumption of in-person classes

By Niel Fujil B. Eguna

TOLEDO City Mayor Marjorie "Joie" Perales has issued an order for the gradual resumption of face-to-face classes in all levels in both public and private schools in the city of Toledo starting on November 10, 2025.

"Nasabotan today nga mag gradual resumption of classes na ang dakbayan. Pasabot niini, mag face-to-face na but dili dunganon og pasulod tanan students. I'll leave the scheduling to DepEd, with our SDS Dr. Lagura. Sila na mo plot ani and Dr. Lagura napod ang mo han-ay tanan," Perales said.

Through Executive Order (EO) 79 series of 2025 issued on Thursday, November 6, the local chief executive ordered that classes in all public and private schools will only resume if campuses are accessible, free from hazards, and have not sustained structural damage from the recent calamities.

Schools must also be cleared and certified safe by the City Engineering Office, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and the Department of Education (DepEd) Division of Toledo City.

Classes in high-rise buildings will remain suspended pending further structural assessments, and schools still housing evacuees will not be allowed to reopen, the EO added.

Perales also emphasized that no in-person classes shall be conducted in second to fourth floors and directed the schools division superintendent (SDS) to arrange the schedules among schools.

"Basta wala'y mag klase gyud sa second to fourth floors. Adto ra gyud tanan sa ubos. Also, katong mga schools nga daghan ug damages, naay mga school buildings nga dili pa gyud magamit, si Dr. Lagura napod ang mo han-ay; siya na ang makig communicate sa mga principals kung unsa nga schemes ilahang gamiton," Perales ordered.

Face-to-face classes in all levels in both public and private schools in Toledo City have shifted to alternative delivery mode (ADM) for almost a month now due to the 6.9-magnitude quake that hit Bogo City on September 30 and the aftershocks that followed and the recent Typhoon "Tino" that hit Visayas islands on November 4.

"Kahibaw gyud ta nga it's been a while nga ga-ADM ang atong mga estudyante due to the earthquake, unforeseen aftershocks and karon, sa typhoon," Perales wrote on Thursday, November 7, on her official Facebook page. (Niel Fujil B. Eguna)