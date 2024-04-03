Toledo mayor suspends face-to-face classes amid extreme heat

TOLEDO City Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales ordered the suspension of in-person classes at all levels in all public schools in the city due to unbearable classroom condition brought about by the intense heat.

The suspension is effective April 4 until April 13 following the issuance of Executive Order 03, series of 2024, which was signed by Perales on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

The local chief executive assured the continuity of learning within her jurisdiction, as all schools were ordered to implement alternative learning modalities.

"Bisan gi-kanselar nato ang F2F, wa gihapo’y rason nga dili makat-on ang mga bata kay pabawnan gihapon sila ug modules sa mga teachers while they are staying at home (Even though we canceled the F2F [classes], there is still no reason for the children not to learn because the teachers will still provide them with modules while they are staying at home)," Perales wrote on her official Facebook page.

She also encouraged all private educational institutions to follow suit. "Gi awhag pod namo ang tanang private schools nga mo adopt sa maong desisyon (We also encourage all private schools [in Toledo City] to adopt this decision)."

The suspension of classes in several cities and provinces in the country came after the weather bureau released reports of “dangerous” heat index this month.

On Tuesday, April 2, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) recorded the highest heat index of 46°C in Guiuan, Easter Samar. (Niel Fujil B. Eguna, contributor)