Toledo’s dev’t council OKs P6.37B investment plan

THE development council in Toledo City, Cebu has approved a P6.37 billion Annual Investment Plan (AIP) for 2027, covering programs and projects the City Government plans to fund next year.

The City Development Council (CDC) approved P6,372,985,116.05 during its second semester meeting on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at the PDA Hall of Cebeco 3 in Barangay Sangi.

City Planning and Development Officer Daryl Carabio presented the AIP, which includes proposed spending for social services, economic development, infrastructure, sports, tourism, agriculture and disaster risk management.

An AIP is the local government’s annual investment program for its programs, projects and activities. It identifies the funding requirements for a particular year and serves as a basis for preparing the annual budget.

The AIP is drawn from the City’s Local Development Investment Program, which translates development priorities into yearly investment requirements. Under Section 109 of Republic Act 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, local development councils are tasked with formulating annual socioeconomic development plans and annual public investment programs.

Mayor Marjorie Perales said the City’s development is a shared responsibility among its different sectors. She said development planning should go beyond preparing programs and should ensure that projects have a direct and positive effect on Toledo residents.

The CDC also approved a P226,841,731.67 Supplemental Annual Investment Plan 2 for 2026.

The supplemental plan covers additional programs and projects, including those intended to support young people, senior citizens and vulnerable sectors.

The meeting was attended by city councilors, Vice Mayor Jay Sigue, the captains of Toledo’s 38 barangays, department heads, representatives of national government agencies, nongovernmental organizations, private-sector groups and other stakeholders.

Third District Rep. Karen Garcia and her husband, former congressman Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, also attended the meeting in support of the City’s development initiatives.

The City Government recently received P15.1 million in financial assistance from the Provincial Government for local infrastructure and cultural activities. Of this amount, P13 million was allocated for city hall improvements, P2 million for the Pasidungog sa Pagtuo and P100,000 for the Pasundayag activity. / KAL