Tolentino reiterates need for ‘House of POC’

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, underscored the need to have a stand-alone POC headquarters that will have a sports museum to immortalize the historic achievements of Filipino athletes.

“We’ve participated in the Olympics for a century, but up to now, the POC still needs to have its own home,” said Tolentino during The Agenda media forum hosted by Siegfred Mison at the Club Filipino in San Juan.

“My vision about the House of POC includes a museum where the memorabilia of our great athletes, including those of Caloy [Carlos Yulo] and Hidilyn [Diaz-Naranjo], could be viewed by Filipinos,” he said.

Tolentino recommended for a House of POC after weightlifter Diaz-Naranjo delivered the country’s first Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Games (2021) where boxers Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam also won silvers and Eumir Felix Marcia secured the bronze.

He sought Malacañang’s assistance for the project which he suggested to be within the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex. However, his request was shelved.

“It would be ideal for the House of POC to be close to the airport for accessibility of foreign sports dignitaries who will come for official functions or for a visit,” Tolentino said.

The POC chief mentioned the House of POC to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during the welcome dinner for the Filipino athletes who competed at the Paris Olympics led by double gold medalist gymnast Carlos Yulo in Malacañang last Tuesday.

“The President was receptive to the proposal and I’m hopeful our vision would be realized this time,” he said.

The POC does not have its own permanent office or headquarters.

“Call it pathetic but after a hundred years in the Olympics, we still don’t have a house of our own. Timor Leste, the smallest among Southeast Asian countries, in fact, has a national Olympic committee headquarters complete with all amenities… the works,” Tolentino said.

By amenities, he meant a museum, multi-purpose hall, office rooms, gym and even a laboratory.

The POC had a small office at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex for decades before moving to the PhilSports Complex (formerly Ultra), which is controlled by the Department of Education (DepEd).

“Many don’t even know that there’s a POC office at the DepEd complex in Pasig,” he said. / PNA