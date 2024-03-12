Toll gate in Beverly Hills dismantled

THE Cebu City Government implemented an order to clear the toll gate in Beverly Hills Subdivision on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

While residents outside the subdivision welcomed the development, the subdivision residents are mulling to take the matter to court.

The removal involved dismantling of the steel gate and removal of the gate barrier. The toll gate is situated between M.V. Regner St. and Monares St., which leads to Veterans Vilalge in upper Barangay Kalunasan.

The order, signed by Mayor Michael Rama, states that the barricades, buildings, structures and contraptions placed by the Beverly Hills Homeowners’ Association (BHHA) are illegal and tantamount to public nuisance.

Beverly Hills is an upscale residential subdivision located in Barangay Lahug. It is built on a hilly terrain that gives a good view of the city.

The BHHA has maintained its position to keep the subdivision road closed to public access to maintain the security and privacy of its residents, saying the residents of neighboring subdivisions have “ample access to public roads in Kalunasan.”

City Legal Officer Carlo Vincent Gimena, in an interview with SunStar Cebu, said the road should be open to the public.

“The fact that [the] road networks [inside the subdivision] have already been donated to the City Government of Cebu, it’s the City who actually manages the roads,” said Gimena.

Gimena said the road was donated to the City on March 17, 1976, with the tax declaration document submitted to the Cebu City Government. He said the deed of donation was entered into between Edgar Woolbright, then president and general manager of Beverly Hills Corp., and then Cebu City mayor Eulogio Borres.

Beverly Hills resident’s reaction

However, a male resident of the Beverly Hills Subdivision, who asked not to be named, said the deed of donation did not materialize due to the lack of authority from the Beverly Hills Corp. Council. He added that Beverly Hills Corp. has the land title and road lots under its name that will prove its ownership of the roads.

He said they are mulling to file a case against the team that conducted the clearing operation. The BHHA members are also set to meet to discuss the issue.

He also questioned the City Government’s ownership claim, saying the residents are the ones spending to maintain the roads. He said they implemented measures as to the entry of non-residents in the area due to theft cases in the past.

Neighboring residents’ reaction

While the residents inside the subdivision had negative reactions, those residing outside of it welcomed the development.

Vicky Daganas, who lived in upper Kalunasan for 30 years, divulged her struggles entering the area. She said the demolition of the toll gate will benefit her and other residents.

Neneng Delima, another resident, is also pleased as she can now resume jogging in the area.

Other residents voiced frustration about entering Beverly Hills, citing excessive entry requirements. / RJM, EHP, BIPSU INTERN JAY ADOBO