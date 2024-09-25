Tomas has ‘no moral ascendancy’ to discuss EJK

THE decision of the House of Representatives to invite former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña as a resource person regarding extrajudicial killings (EJK) has been questioned by a local legislator, who stated that Osmeña lacks moral ascendancy.

Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. expressed his concerns during a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, stating that the invitation alarmed him.

In a letter dated Sept. 23, the Dangerous Drugs Committee invited Osmeña to provide insights and vital information for potential legislation concerning EJK. The letter was signed by Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairman of the committee.

Alcover criticized Congress for inviting someone with a questionable background related to EJKs. He noted that if the invitation proceeds, it could either place Osmeña in the spotlight or allow him to politicize the issue, especially with midterm elections approaching.

While he acknowledged the importance of discussing EJK publicly, he argued that Osmeña is not the appropriate person for this task due to his inconsistent stance on EJK during his tenure as mayor.

“Is he the right person, especially since an election is coming? Maybe this will be used for political gain. The question is, was he not himself involved in EJK during his time?” Alcover said.

He urged Congress to find another individual to address the issue — someone without political ties or prior involvement in EJK.

Alcover said he would write to Congress to caution them about Osmeña’s potential actions during the hearing to ensure a balanced perspective. “I will not volunteer since I’m also a politician; I might be inconsistent in that part,” he remarked.

He recalled that under Osmeña’s administration in 2009, 202 killings were recorded. He also highlighted that Osmeña had even offered P50,000 cash assistance to police officers who killed criminals involved in illegal drugs.

“It is perfectly encouraging killings. Where is the justice?” Alcover questioned.

During this period, two other mayors supported EJK: former President Rodrigo Duterte when he was still mayor of Davao City and Vicente Emano of Cagayan de Oro.

In response, Osmeña stated via text message on Wednesday that he would not comment on Alcover’s remarks. He pointed out that Alcover had previously labeled him as “public enemy number one” and noted that the councilor had once been a communist.

“He is just trying to get public attention, or he will field his bullies declaring ‘way kulba,’” Osmeña said. “He is not worth answering,” he added. / JPS