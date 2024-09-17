Tomas invited to testify in House probe

FORMER Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña has been invited to speak at a House of Representatives hearing regarding the ongoing investigation into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogos) and extrajudicial killings on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

The dangerous drug committee, in a letter dated Sept.16, 2024, invited Osmeña to give insights and vital information for possible legislation.

The letter was signed by Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chairman of the dangerous drugs committee.

Barbers said the committee is aware of the raid of a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub that took place in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City and would like to hear Osmeña’s testimony on the matter.

“Your testimonies might provide insights and vital information for possible legislation. Should you deem it appropriate however, you may execute and furnish the committee your affidavit on any pertinent issues being investigated,” reads a portion of the letter.

Last Aug. 31, a raid led by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission, was conducted at the Tourist Garden Hotel in Agus, which resulted in the rescue of 169 foreign nationals.

Aside from Pogo, the House also has an ongoing investigation into various issues linked to the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, including extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

Osmeña was mayor of Cebu City during the first three years of former president Rodrigo Duterte from 2016 to 2019.

Osmeña was also the mayor when former police chief Royina Garma was the chief of the Cebu City Police Office, from July 1, 2018 until July 11, 2019.

On July 13, 2018, Osmeña ally former Tejero Barangay councilor Jessielou “Jingjing” Cadungog was the target of an assassination attempt.

The incident occurred when Cadungog’s bodyguard, William Macaslang Jr., was driving Cadungog’s vehicle and noticed that they were being followed by two men on a motorcycle.

Macaslang claimed that one of the men attempted to draw a gun, prompting him to fire in self-defense. The man turned out to be PO3 Eugene Calumba, who died on the scene.

After the incident, Osmeña accused the police of being involved in crimes.

Former Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Debold Sinas was the Police Regional Office 7 director at that time.

SunStar Cebu sought the comment of Osmeña about the House invitation, but he refused to comment. / JJL