FORMER Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña would run as vice mayor to support Nestor Archival’s mayoral candidacy.

The pronouncement was made in a press conference held at the Casino Español on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Osmeña said he could no longer serve as mayor “realistically.”

But he said he could be of help as vice mayor, particularly in project management.

“If I were to choose, I would choose Archival to be the mayor. He can be a good mayor…I will be his vice mayor,” Osmeña said. (AML)