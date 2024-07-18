Tomorrow’s Edge: Highlights from the 2024 Transformation Summit

The Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu resonated with enthusiasm on June 28, 2024, as the Cebu IT BPM Organization (CIB.O) successfully hosted its highly anticipated annual Transformation Summit & Expo with the theme, “Tomorrow’s Edge: Innovations for a Smart, Resilient, and Inclusive Future.” The event marked a significant return, drawing together industry leaders, decision-makers and influencers from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The event featured a diverse array of panels and keynote speeches designed to foster collaboration and inspire innovation. One such keynote speech, “The Future: IT-BPM Trends and Highlights” by Jack Madrid, the president of IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines, emphasized that improved infrastructure, top-tier educational institutions and increasingly progressive local government units (LGUs) are essential in fueling the ongoing growth of the IT and BPM industries across the country.

Furthermore, he voiced his confidence that through ongoing innovation, strategic partnerships and dedication to excellence, the Philippines will strengthen its position as a leading choice for outsourcing and technology-driven solutions on the global stage.

Digital transformation in the countryside

The 2024 Transformation Summit and Expo also featured the journey and future plans of Danao City towards becoming a leading digital hub in Northern Cebu.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano emphasized that Danao City aims to create opportunities that empower its residents, particularly the younger generation, without compromising the invaluable time they spend with their families. This forward-looking approach fosters a balanced quality of life for all citizens while driving economic opportunities forward. Danao City views digital transformation as a catalyst for sustainable growth and inclusivity.

The summit resonated deeply with attendees, sparking discussions on how cities like Danao can harness digitalization to drive socio-economic progress while preserving community values. Danao City’s commitment to embracing digital opportunities reflects a broader trend within the IT-BPM sector, where cities and municipalities are increasingly seen as pivotal players in shaping the digital future of their regions.

Awards and Recognition

The summit concluded with the recognition and awarding of outstanding Cebu IT-BPM companies, honoring their contributions with awards in categories including Top 10 IT-BPM Companies, Trailblazer Excellence and Emerging Visionaries.

Top 10 IT-BPM Companies (In alphabetical order)

• Accenture Inc.

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Philippines Inc.

• Conduent Business Services Philippines Inc.

• J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

• Officepartners360 Inc.

• Qualfon Philippines Inc.

• Synchrony Global Services Philippines Inc.

• Tech Mahindra Ltd.

• Teleperformance

• Wipro Philippines Inc.

Top 3 Trailblazer Excellence Award Category

• Innodata Knowledge Services Inc.

• Lexmark Research & Development Corp.

• Teleperformance

Top 3 Emerging Visionary Award Category

• Dexcom Philippines Inc.

• Sansan Global Development Center Inc.

• XP Plus Solutions Inc.

The summit proved to be a pivotal moment for the IT-BPM sector, highlighting the dynamic growth and innovation within the sector, fortifying its path for future advancements and collaborations.