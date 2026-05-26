Toni Fowler reacts to Alex Gonzaga’s pregnancy

ACTRESS and internet personality Toni Fowler expressed her excitement after Alex Gonzaga announced that she is pregnant.

In a Facebook post, Fowler said she had known about the pregnancy for some time but chose to keep it a secret, even from friends who were asking her about it.

“I can say it was worth it to keep quiet despite many people asking if she was pregnant,” Fowler wrote.

She also shared photos from a visit to Gonzaga, saying, “At that time I visited her and her belly was still quite small. I cried so much because I was really surprised, it felt like I was the father.”

Fowler jokingly added that from now on, she will charge for photo requests, saying she “brings luck,” even humorously comparing herself to an OB-GYN. / TRC