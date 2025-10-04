Cebu

Too afraid to go home: quake victims camp out

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
Published on

FOUR days after the devastating 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck northern Cebu on Tuesday night, Sept. 30, 2025, residents of the National Housing Authority site in Purok Sikwa, Barangay Tambungon, San Remigio, remain outside their homes just beside a sugar cane farm land, too afraid to return as powerful aftershocks continue to rattle the area.

Visible cracks have formed in many of the concrete houses, raising serious safety concerns. Families have set up temporary makeshift shelters, staying in tents or sleeping in the open just meters from their damaged homes.

With livelihoods disrupted, many residents now wait along the highway for the arrival of relief goods and clean water. Work and income sources have come to a standstill as the community begins to face the harsh reality of rebuilding, without the certainty of when it will be safe to return indoors.

