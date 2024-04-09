Top 1 most wanted in Caraga region nabbed in Consolacion town

AN ALLEGED NPA leader, who is currently the top 1 most wanted person in Caraga region, was arrested by the police at around 8:20 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2024, in Purok 8, Barangay Pitogo, Consolacion town, northern Cebu.

The accused, Romulo Micabalo, is a native of Dangcagan town in Bukidnon and goes by the aliases Ned and Lukad.

He is reportedly a team leader for the New Peoples Army (NPA) Squad 2, and he fled to Cebu when the authorities pursued him.

Micabalo is accused with Kidnapping and Serious Illegal Detention and Robbery with Threat and Intimidation.

While P100,000 is the suggested bail amount in his Robbery with Threat and Intimidation case, no bail is recommended in his Kidnapping and Serious Illegal Detention case.

The Regional Intelligence Unit 7 (RIU 7) agents carried out the operation after learning that the suspect was spotted in Consolacion,

They were armed with an arrest warrant from the Regional Trial Court branch 7 in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur, signed by Acting Presiding Judge Fernando Fudalan Jr.

Police Regional Office (PRO 7) Director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin said that the arrest of Caraga region’s most sought individual demonstrates the police's commitment to pursuing the culprit.

“This arrest manifests our dedication in the pursuit of lawless criminals and to ensure that their illegal activities will not prevail here in Central Visayas, thus ensuring the safety and security of the constituents,” Aberin said. (AYB, TPT)