Top 1 most wanted person killed in police shootout in Argao, Cebu

THE number 1 most wanted person in region 7 was killed in an encounter with Argao policemen led by their chief, Major Janus Giangan, at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, in Sitio Magkabayo, Barangay Capio-an, Argao, southern Cebu.

The victim was identified as Roel Antiquina Gomez alias Santino, 49, married, from Barangay Lengigon of the said municipality.

Gomez was at the house of his girlfriend when the authorities arrived to serve the warrants for his arrest.

However, he allegedly refused to surrender and engaged the cops in a shootout.

During the exchange of gunfire, Gomez was killed.

He was taken to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The cops recovered the victim's .45 handgun with four live rounds.

Gomez’s 29-year-old accomplice, Davin Loquinario Jr., was also apprehended during the operation. (DVG)