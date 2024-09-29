Top 10 coffee-producing provinces in the PH

In the bustling world of coffee production, the Philippines has been steadily carving a niche, with certain provinces taking the lead in the country’s overall output. This article takes closer look in light of International Coffee Day (Oct. 1).

An April 2024 article published by the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Regional Field Office 12, based on data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), has revealed the top 10 coffee-producing provinces in the country for 2023.

Leading the pack is Sultan Kudarat, which boasts an impressive total coffee production of 21,442 metric tons (MT).

What does 1 MT look like? Imagine 1,000 kilograms of coffee beans (which is roughly the equivalent to the weight of a small car). Now, multiply that by Sultan Kudarat’s production of over 21,000 metric tons, and you’re looking at an astounding amount of coffee beans.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 coffee-producing provinces and their respective outputs:

1. Sultan Kudarat – 21,442

MT

2. Bukidnon – 9,042 MT

3. Cavite – 8,190 MT

4. Davao del Sur – 7,713 MT

5. Iloilo – 5,736 MT

6. Davao de Oro – 4,346 MT

7. Maguindanao – 4,269 MT

8. Batangas – 3,658 MT

9. Sulu – 3,563 MT

10. Basilan – 3,222 MT

A striking detail is that seven out of the top 10 coffee-producing provinces are located in Mindanao, highlighting the island’s fertile lands and ideal conditions for growing coffee.

“From the robust flavors of Robusta beans to the aromatic Arabica, Mindanao’s fertile lands are perfect for cultivating these treasures. The Province of Sultan Kudarat shines as the top producer, contributing a significant amount to the nation’s coffee output,” the DA wrote in their report.

The rise of local coffee production is a bright spot for Filipino coffee enthusiasts, as it offers a deeper appreciation of homegrown beans.