Top 10 most-read stories on SunStar Cebu in 2025

If page views are a kind of pulse check, then SunStar Cebu’s most-read stories of 2025 give us a fairly honest reading of the year. Curiosity, outrage, nostalgia and day-to-day survival all surfaced in the numbers.

Here is a lifestyle-side reading of why these stories worked, with the facts left intact:

10. Games and Amusements Board to ensure safety, integrity of Torre vs Duterte boxing match

Readers were drawn to how regulators would handle an event where entertainment, politics and public safety overlapped. And let’s be honest, it is not every day, or in every country, that public officials challenge each other to a duel. What is this, the 18th century?

9. LTO 7 Director Glen Galario sues assistant for usurpation, graft

This story appealed to readers who wanted to see how authority is challenged, defended and contested within government itself, not just by outsiders.

8. Jesus Crispin Remulla refuses to heed vloggers’ call to drop charges

Readers followed the story to see where influence ends and formal accountability begins, especially in an era where digital noise often demands immediate response.

7. LTO to penalize vehicles with improvised plates starting next week

The interest stemmed from a familiar imbalance. Motorists faced penalties for improvised plates even as the release of official ones remained unresolved, highlighting the tension between enforcement and administrative delay.

6. Traffic rules tighten with new LTO agents

More than the rules themselves, readers were reacting to the prospect of stricter, more visible enforcement and what that might mean for daily movement on already congested roads.

5. Rider dies after motorbike crashes into SUV in Transcentral Highway

The story resonated because it was one of several serious accidents reported along the Transcentral Highway in recent years. For readers who regularly traverse the route, it reinforced how a familiar road can quietly accumulate risk through speed, terrain and complacency.

4. Colon St. is not the oldest street in the Philippines

The story gained traction because it reopened a long-held claim rather than closing it. Readers were drawn to the reexamination of accepted history, engaging with evidence and counter-evidence instead of taking civic lore at face value.

3. 5 LTO personnel in Bohol incident dismissed

The story stood out because it demonstrated consequence within a system often criticized for inertia. Readers engaged with it as a rare moment where accountability appeared visible and decisive.

2. Ruffa Mae Quinto surrenders to National Bureau of Investigation

Interest here stemmed less from celebrity and more from the nature of the case. The surrender placed a familiar public figure within an ongoing investigation involving alleged investment law violations, prompting readers to examine how endorsement, responsibility and due process intersect.

1. Skullpanda vs Labubu: A newbie collectors’ guide

At first glance, it was an unexpected top read. Its popularity reflected a quieter cultural shift, with the piece working precisely because it treated collecting as both personal pleasure and shared language, offering clarity to newcomers while validating a growing subculture among Cebuano readers.