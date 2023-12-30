Top 10 Stories that rocked Cebu in 2023

1. MCWD management turmoil

The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) witnessed a tumultuous period in its management this year when Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama ousted Jose Daluz III, chairman of the board of directors. This struggle began in May, leading to a power tussle as Daluz and the board resisted Rama’s dismissal orders.

After several unfollowed orders, the mayor later appointed a new set of board members — retired general Melquiades Feliciano, who was eventually voted chairman, Aristotle Batuhan and Nelson Yuvallos — to replace Daluz, Miguelito Pato and Jodelyn May Seno. But the Daluz-led board has not stepped down, leading to MCWD having two

conflicting boards.

The situation escalated when Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) Administrator Vicente Homer Revil declined the City’s request to terminate Daluz, Pato and Seno. The same day the MCWD received LWUA’s letter, Feliciano and other Rama-appointed board members conducted their second board meeting inside the MCWD board room, with a special weapons and tactics (Swat) team sent by the City Legal Office waiting outside the MCWD building.

The conflict continued, with employees siding with the Daluz-led board.

As the year concludes, the crisis persists, with the Daluz-led board declaring two seats vacant and seeking replacements for Rama-appointed members Earl Bonachita and Danilo Ortiz.

Seno was instructed to begin soliciting nominees within MCWD’s service area. She is expected to present the list of nominees to the board on Jan. 8, 2024. The list will then be submitted to Rama for the appointment of new members to replace Ortiz and Bonachita.

Will Rama recognize their move, considering that in his eyes, it is the Feliciano-led board that

is the legitimate board?